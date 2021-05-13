Giants Rumors: Kelvin Benjamin Expected to Try Out for Team at Minicamp

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Receiver Kelvin Benjamin will reportedly get a chance to try out for the New York Giants at the team's minicamp this weekend, according Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The 2014 first-round pick hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2018, splitting time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs before being released.

Benjamin was initially drafted by the Carolina Panthers and then-general manager Dave Gettleman, who now holds the same role with the Giants.

The 30-year-old had a great start to his career with Carolina, totaling 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. A torn ACL cost him all of 2015, however, and the wideout was never able to replicate this production.

In four full seasons in the NFL, Benjamin had 209 catches for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Despite his time away, the 6'5", 245-pound wideout has proved he can make an impact at this level, especially near the end zone.

It could still be an uphill battle to make the Giants roster after the team loaded up at the position this offseason. The squad added Kenny Golladay and John Ross in free agency while drafting Kadarius Toney in the first round. With Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard already on the roster, it is a deep receiving corps with plenty of talent.