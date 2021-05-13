UFC Legend Chuck Liddell to Referee Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter Boxing Match

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is the latest to enter the world of celebrity boxing, though he'll be doing so as a referee.

Liddell will officiate when former NBA star Lamar Odom and singer/actor Aaron Carter get into the ring June 11 in a pay-per-view event from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

While he's just working in a supporting role for this one, Liddell didn't rule out a boxing match of his own in the future against YouTuber Jake Paul, who has taken the fighting world by storm recently:

Liddell hasn't fought since 2018, when he came out of retirement to finish a trilogy against Tito Ortiz. He endured a first-round knockout in the third match.