X

    UFC Legend Chuck Liddell to Referee Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter Boxing Match

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 14, 2021

    Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

    Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is the latest to enter the world of celebrity boxing, though he'll be doing so as a referee.

    Liddell will officiate when former NBA star Lamar Odom and singer/actor Aaron Carter get into the ring June 11 in a pay-per-view event from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    While he's just working in a supporting role for this one, Liddell didn't rule out a boxing match of his own in the future against YouTuber Jake Paul, who has taken the fighting world by storm recently: 

    Liddell hasn't fought since 2018, when he came out of retirement to finish a trilogy against Tito Ortiz. He endured a first-round knockout in the third match. 

