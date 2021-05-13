Brewers' Corbin Burnes Sets MLB Record for Most Strikeouts Without Walk to Start Year

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes' historic streak of not walking an opposing hitter came to an end on Thursday.

Burnes set a new Major League Baseball record with 58 strikeouts before issuing his first walk of the year in the top of the fifth against the St. Louis Cardinals when Tommy Edman drew a free pass.

Burnes entered the game with 49 strikeouts, zero walks and a 1.53 ERA in 29.1 innings through his first five starts. He surpassed the MLB record of most consecutive strikeouts without a walk in the second inning with his third punchout of the afternoon.

The previous record of 51 consecutive strikeouts without a walk was set by Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in 2017. He set the mark over 31 appearances covering 32 innings from April 5-June 25.

Burnes' record streak caps off an incredible transformation for the right-hander. He began his career in the big leagues as a reliever for the Brewers squad that reached the NLCS in 2018.

After posting an 8.82 ERA in 32 appearances during the 2019 season, Burnes returned to form last year with a 2.11 ERA that led him to a sixth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thursday marked Burnes' first appearance since telling reporters he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings against the Cardinals.