Warriors Rumors: Juan Toscano-Anderson Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with GSW

AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Golden State Warriors have signed Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-year contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The guard had been on a two-way contract this season, but the new deal converts it to a standard NBA deal, featuring additional money for 2020-21 and a guaranteed minimum salary for 2021-22.

Toscano-Anderson has appeared in 51 games for Golden State this season, including 15 starts, averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The 28-year-old has seen an increased role as of late, averaging 29.6 minutes per game over the last 10 contests. His contributions have been invaluable as the squad secured a spot in the play-in tournament.

Initially undrafted out of Marquette, Toscano-Anderson spent time in Mexico and Venezuela before returning to the United States with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Golden State, making his NBA debut in February 2020.

He has now become a key part of the rotation and has secured a role for at least another season.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all set to make at least $30 million in 2021-22 and Draymond Green earning $24 million, Toscano-Anderson will provide the Warriors with much-needed value next season.