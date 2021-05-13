X

    George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen Create 'Summit' for NFL's Top Tight Ends

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2021

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    With the NFL in the midst of a golden age of superstars at the tight end position, three of the best current and former players at the position have put together a summit for the position group. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen have teamed up to create a tight-end summit that will take place this summer. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

