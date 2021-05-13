George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen Create 'Summit' for NFL's Top Tight Ends

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the NFL in the midst of a golden age of superstars at the tight end position, three of the best current and former players at the position have put together a summit for the position group.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen have teamed up to create a tight-end summit that will take place this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.