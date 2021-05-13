Tom Brady: Bucs vs. Pats Game Is Like Your HS Friends Meeting Your College Friends

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his first comments since it was revealed Wednesday night his return to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots will come Oct. 3.

Brady posted his reaction Thursday morning on Twitter:

The Bucs and Pats will face off on NBC's Sunday Night Football in one of Week 4's prime-time games.

Brady, a sixth-round pick of New England in the 2000 NFL draft, has gone on to become perhaps the greatest player in football history. He led the Patriots to six titles across 20 years and proceeded to capture his seventh championship in his first season with the Buccaneers.

It's also quite possible the 43-year-old University of Michigan product will be in line to pass longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the most passing yards in NFL history during the trip to Foxborough. He trails Brees by 1,154 yards heading into the 2021 campaign.

Brady should receive a hero's welcome in the Gillette Stadium. While it could be his last trip back to the home of the Patriots, that's not a guarantee because he's shown no signs of slowing down as he enters his mid-40s.

The California native confirmed before the Super Bowl in February he's willing to play past his previously stated goal of 45.

"Definitely. I'd definitely consider that," Brady told reporters. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Tickets to see Brady return to face the Pats are already being resold for up to $8,862, per Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

If all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by October, expect a full house to see one of the regular season's most noteworthy games.