Tom Brady's Dad Says He 'Started Salivating' When He Saw Bucs vs. Pats on Schedule

Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro Stadium in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and his father is among the many looking forward to the game.

"I started salivating when I saw that we're playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we're coming up here to make our record 4-0," Tom Brady Sr. said after calling into the Zolak & Bertrand radio show (h/t Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated).

The New England Patriots released their 17-game schedule Wednesday night, featuring a Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3. It's the first time Brady will face the Patriots after spending 20 years with the organization.

Brady has had plenty of success in his new location, leading the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the team. The Patriots, meanwhile, struggled without the veteran quarterback and finished 7-9.

It was the organization's worst record since 2000, before Brady took over as the team's starter.

The prime-time matchup could be an opportunity for the Patriots to get some revenge, but Tom Sr. thinks it will be another easy win for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers open their season with games against the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams before the road trip to New England, but the quarterback's father expects four straight wins to open the year. After returning virtually every key player from the roster that went 11-5 on the way to a title, there is reason for high expectations in 2021.