Panthers HC Matt Rhule 'Disappointed' Hearing Teddy Bridgewater's Comment on Practice

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has responded to criticism of the team's practice structure made by Teddy Bridgewater.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Rhule said he was "disappointed" to hear Bridgewater's comments.

"When you have 140 guys in a locker room, guys will disagree on some things sometimes," Rhule said. "You can't ask everyone to agree with everything. ... But I feel really good about what we do, I want to make sure to say I feel really good about the way we practice and our process."

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk), Bridgewater said the Panthers rarely worked on two-minute drills and red-zone sequences in practice.

"You walk through the red zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone, but you’d only get like 15 live reps," said Bridgewater. "Guys’ reps would be limited."

Carolina finished 21st in the NFL in total yards and 24th in scoring offense last season.

After the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets, Bridgewater was dealt to the Denver Broncos on April 28.

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers last season. The 28-year-old threw for 3,733 yards with a 69.1 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.