X

    NBA Reveals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award as New Annual Recognition

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

    The NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Thursday.

    In an official press release, the NBA noted that the award will be given annually to a current NBA player for "pursuing social justice and upholding the league's decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion."

    The NBA will donate $100,000 to an organization of the winner's choice and $25,000 each to organizations chosen by the other four finalists.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 🍿👀

      Knicks are officially playoff bound. Here are the updated playoff seedings after tonight’s games

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 🍿👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 🍿👀

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Knicks Clinch a Playoff Spot🗽

      New York stand up! Knicks head back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 after Celtics' loss to Cavs

      Knicks Clinch a Playoff Spot🗽
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Clinch a Playoff Spot🗽

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New KG, Duncan Merch Coming 👀

      We have something special coming on Thursday 🛒

      New KG, Duncan Merch Coming 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New KG, Duncan Merch Coming 👀

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Why Gobert Should Win DPOY 🏆

      Our writer speaks with Dennis Lindsey to explain why Rudy Gobert is 'one of the greatest defenders in NBA history' 📲

      Why Gobert Should Win DPOY 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why Gobert Should Win DPOY 🏆

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report