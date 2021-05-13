NBA Reveals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award as New Annual Recognition

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Thursday.

In an official press release, the NBA noted that the award will be given annually to a current NBA player for "pursuing social justice and upholding the league's decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion."

The NBA will donate $100,000 to an organization of the winner's choice and $25,000 each to organizations chosen by the other four finalists.

