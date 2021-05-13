Matthew Stafford Comments on Playing Lions for 1st Time After Rams Trade

Leon Halip/Getty Images

New Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford commented Wednesday on facing the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season.

As part of NFL Network's 2021 NFL schedule reveal, Stafford was asked about going up against his former team for the first time (beginning at the 2:20 mark):

Stafford said: "It'll be different. It's something I've never obviously experienced since I've played for the same franchise for 12 years, so this will be a new one for me. Obviously, a bunch of great friends on the other side of the ball and an organization I care a lot about, but that weekend I'll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top."

The Rams will host the Lions at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 24 in a Week 7 clash that will represent Stafford's first time facing the team he spent the first 12 years of his career with.

