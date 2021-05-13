John Kuhn Believes Aaron Rodgers' Relationship With Packers is 'Fixable'

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn is confident that his former team will be able to solve whatever problem Aaron Rodgers has with them.

Rodgers has reportedly told people within the organization that he wants out, but his former teammate said he believes the issue "is fixable."

In an appearance on NFL Network, Kuhn said he does speak with Rodgers and believes the frustration is multi-faceted (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

“I’m sure contract is part of that. I’m sure that years guaranteed is a part of that. Not just being a highest-paid quarterback or the highest paid at your position. But I believe the security going forward is a part of that, and I also believe being on the same page as having open communication where all sides feel like they are being heard. Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field. So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable.”

Kuhn, who played alongside Rodgers from 2007-15, also spoke out about the situation a week ago. In an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, he said Rodgers wants a long-term contract amid the pressure he feels from Jordan Love, the team's 2020 first-round draft pick.

"I think that he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season," Kuhn said (h/t Florio).

Former Packers wideout James Jones also shared a similar belief in an appearance on NFL Network last week (h/t Florio).

Rodgers has been silent amid the report that he wants out, while the Green Bay Packers front office has been anything but. General manager Brian Gutekunst—who reportedly is at the root of some of Rodgers' frustration—as well as other leaders within the franchise have reiterated that they will not trade the quarterback.

Until Rodgers himself speaks out, reports from his former teammates are the closest we'll get to possibly knowing how he's really feeling.