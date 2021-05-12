X

    DeVonta Smith: Jalen Hurts Chemistry from Alabama 'Can Only Help So Much' on Eagles

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

    Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith isn't going to lean solely on his Alabama connection to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to count on making a strong first impression in the NFL.

    Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Smith said his two years together with Hurts on the Crimson Tide "can only help so much."

    "You have to continue that," he said. "So we have to continue building from that. I mean, just because we had that connection in college doesn’t mean that it’s the same now. We’ve both grown as players. We both have things that we’ve added to our game. So we have to build from that and get better."

    That's especially true because Smith's best years in Tuscaloosa came after Hurts transferred to Oklahoma and then moved on to the NFL. Smith led the team in receiving as a junior in 2019 before a monster 2020 season won him the Heisman Trophy.

    Hurts had also fallen behind Tua Tagovailoa in the depth chart in 2018, so he wasn't even the primary quarterback in the Crimson Tide offense that season.

    Any sort of existing rapport between Smith and Hurts can only help, but it probably won't have a large impact on the success of the Eagles offense in 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule

      Which game are you most looking forward to? (DraftKings)

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule

      Erik Buchinger
      via DraftKings Nation

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles

      Green Bay brings in former first-round QB on one-year deal amid Rodgers uncertainty (Schefter)

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰

      Who are you betting? Make sure to tune into a special edition 'Drop Zone' tomorrow for all of our futures picks, best Week 1 bets, and free merch (DraftKings)

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report