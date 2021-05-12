Augustana Pitcher Parker Hanson's Stolen Prosthetic Arm Found at Recycling Plant

AP Photo/Jeff Baenen

Over a week after his prosthetic arm was stolen out of his car, Division II Augustana University pitcher Parker Hanson has gotten it back.

The arm was found at Millennium Recycling Inc. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when a pair of workers at the plant recognized it and picked it out of the pile, per Alfonzo Galvan of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Hanson announced on May 3 that his arm and attachments were stolen out of his car, with Galvan reporting the entire bag was worth $15,000 to $25,000 worth of equipment.

Recycling facility worker Tim Kachel had been following the story and recognized the arm immediately.

"It is pretty banged-up," Hanson said. "It's definitely been through a gauntlet it looks like. We're still going through with the fundraiser to get a new one plus give back to the charities."

The Shriner's Hospitals for Children donated a new prosthetic arm at no cost, but the fundraiser will help raise money for the hospital as well as NubAbility, a foundation whose mission is to help limb-different youths participate in sports.