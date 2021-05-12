X

    Teddy Bridgewater Says Panthers Didn't Really Practice 2-Minute, Red-Zone Offense

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2021
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said Wednesday the team didn't spend much time working on its two-minute or red-zone offense during the 2020 season.

    Bridgewater, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in April, explained on the All Things Covered podcast that COVID-19 protocols limited practice time, but he believes more dedication to those key in-game situations is a potential area of growth for Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady:

    Carolina struggled in both of those crucial offensive categories in 2020, which marked the first and only season with Bridgewater as the team's starting quarterback.

    The Panthers ranked 28th in touchdown percentage in the red zone (50.9 percent, per TeamRankings) and tied for 28th in successful play rate during the two-minute drill (39 percent, per Sharp Football Stats).

    Bridgewater and Co. finished the year 21st in total offense (349.5 yards per game) and 24th in scoring offense (21.9 points per game).

    It's important to note the unit played most of the year without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, who was limited to three games because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

    Brady, who was hired by the Panthers in January 2020 after leading the high-powered LSU offense in the college ranks in 2019, said in December there were obvious areas in need of improvement.

    "We've had opportunity to score touchdowns and kick field goals, and our goal in every single week is to win the football game. And so, if we're not winning the football game, then we have to evaluate what we're doing," Brady told reporters. "I know they haven't been the results that we want, but it's something that we want to be a part of it. We got to take make the most of it when we get those opportunities."

    The Panthers will seek better results in 2021 with the return of McCaffrey combined with the arrival of quarterback Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft who underwhelmed across three years with the New York Jets.

    Although the NFL hasn't announced plans for the upcoming campaign as it relates to COVID-19 protocols, a return to normalcy in terms of preseason games and an unrestricted practice schedule would give the Carolina coaching staff more time to work on those key offensive situations.

    Meanwhile, Bridgewater is expected to compete with Drew Lock for the Broncos' starting job.

