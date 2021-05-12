Report: Vanessa Bryant to Honor Kobe at 2021 Naismith Hall of Fame Induction

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant will take the podium for Kobe Bryant's Basketball Hall of Fame induction Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will serve as Kobe Bryant's presenter for the event. Bryant was voted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class, but the class' formal induction ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo confirmed days later the 41-year-old would be enshrined alongside the greatest players in the sport's history.

Vanessa told ESPN's Rece Davis she and the Bryant family were "extremely proud of him" when his Hall of Fame status was formally announced in April 2020.

He joined a star-studded group that includes 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett, two-time MVP Tim Duncan, 2011 WNBA MVP Tamika Catchings and three-time national championship-winning coach Kim Mulkey.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion and the league's MVP in 2007-08. His 33,643 points are the fourth-most in history, putting him ahead of Jordan (32,292 points).

Between his playing career and the work he did in retirement with younger players around the league and in youth basketball, Bryant's legacy will continue on for years to come.