    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Reportedly Will Face Alvin Kamara, Saints on Week 13 TNF

    Adam WellsMay 12, 2021
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Two of the marquee teams in the NFC are reportedly going to square off late in the 2021 regular season. 

    Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, the New Orleans Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football. 

    Tesfatsion previously reported that the Thanksgiving slate of games will feature the Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and Saints welcoming the Buffalo Bills to New Orleans. 

    By scheduling the Saints-Cowboys on Nov. 18, both teams will have a full week to prepare for their Thanksgiving matchups. 

    New Orleans and Dallas are two of the most enigmatic teams in the NFL right now. The Saints still have a deep roster overall, but what is the offense going to look like with either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston replacing Drew Brees at quarterback?

    The Saints have won the NFC South in each of the past four seasons. 

    The Cowboys should have the best quarterback in the NFC East if Dak Prescott returns from his ankle injury at full strength. 

    Dallas will be hoping the addition of rookies Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, as well as the signings of Keanu Neal and Tarell Basham, can improve a defense that allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL last year. 

    Second-year head coach Mike McCarthy will attempt to lead the Cowboys into the playoffs for the first time since 2018. 

