Former Bears LT Charles Leno Jr., WFT Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth $5 Million

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Free-agent Charles Leno Jr. and the Washington Football Team have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract.

Ron Slavin, Leno's agent, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that his client will sign a one-year, $5 million deal to play left tackle for the Football Team.

Leno spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Bears. He went from being a seventh-round draft pick out of Boise State in 2014 to one of the most durable left tackles in the NFL.

After playing sparingly as a rookie, Leno was moved into Chicago's starting lineup in Week 4 of the 2015 season. He hasn't missed a start since that time, representing a streak of 93 consecutive games.

Per Pro Football Focus, Leno's 74.9 overall grade last season was tied for 28th among all offensive tackles.

Washington will insert Leno as its starting left tackle to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick's blind side. His presence will also provide the Football Team with time to develop 2021 second-round pick Samuel Cosmi into a more prominent role in the future.

Leno played every offensive snap in 15 of 16 games for the Bears last season. He only missed five snaps in their 41-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.