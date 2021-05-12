Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi Headline Forbes' List of World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi Headline Forbes' List of World's Highest-Paid AthletesMay 12, 2021
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Going into the whiskey business was the right move for UFC star Conor McGregor.
McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world at $180 million in total earnings, according to Forbes' Brett Knight. Of that figure, $158 million came from sources outside of UFC, including the sale of his stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi was second on the list at $130 million, with longtime on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo following closely behind. The Juventus star made $120 million.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
