Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi Headline Forbes' List of World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Going into the whiskey business was the right move for UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world at $180 million in total earnings, according to Forbes' Brett Knight. Of that figure, $158 million came from sources outside of UFC, including the sale of his stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was second on the list at $130 million, with longtime on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo following closely behind. The Juventus star made $120 million.

