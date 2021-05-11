Reports: NFL TV Partners to Release 2021 Week 1 Schedule Wednesday Morning

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The NFL's television broadcast partners will announce their Week 1 matchups on Wednesday morning, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

ABC, CBS, and Fox will highlight their Week 1 games during their respective morning shows before the full 2021 NFL schedule release Wednesday night on NFL Network and ESPN.

ABC will announce the season-opening Monday Night Football broadcast on Good Morning America, CBS will show off its first Sunday slate on CBS This Morning and Fox will reveal its Week 1 games simultaneously on FS1, Fox News' Fox & Friends and local Fox stations.

The schedule release itself amounts to little more than official "Save the Dates" for NFL clubs.

Teams have been aware of their 2021 opponents since late March, when the league announced the home and away matchups for each franchise. On Wednesday, the league will reveal the actual dates those games will take place.

One major change this year, however, is the addition of a 17th regular-season game—up from 16, which had been standard from 1978-2020, with the exception of a few unforeseen disruptions.

That 17th game is likely to have massive postseason implications, especially if the league decides to go with division-only matchups for the final week of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now that the draft has been completed, the focus on the 2021 season can begin in earnest—and fans can soon line up their plans to attend as the league allows matchups to trickle out beginning Wednesday morning.