Jordan Spieth Says He Feels 'Good' and 'Strong' After COVID-19 Recovery

Jordan Spieth revealed Tuesday he contracted COVID-19 three weeks ago but has since recovered.

"I feel good. I feel strong," the golfer said, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "I feel ready to go for a good stretch of golf coming up."

Spieth said the symptoms were bad for the first day-and-a-half, and then he experienced five days he described as "kind of annoying," per Scott Bell of the Dallas Morning News.

The 27-year-old has not played since his tie for third at the Masters, which ended April 11. He is set to return to action Thursday at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

Spieth said he initially felt symptoms the Tuesday before the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was held April 22-25. He had also planned to play at the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida, but couldn't.

While the three-time major champion could show some rust after a monthlong layoff between tournaments, he's healthy.

The American had been red-hot before the latest absence, earning a top-10 finish in six of his last eight PGA Tour starts. He has played seven stroke-play tournaments since the start of February and has been fourth or better four times in this stretch.

He also earned a win at the Valero Texas Open in April, his first victory since 2017.

Spieth will try to return to form ahead of next week's PGA Championship.