Eagles Rumors: PHI 'Feel Really Good' About Jalen Hurts 'Taking Ownership' of QB1 Job

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Even if Jalen Hurts hasn't been named the Week 1 starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, the second-year quarterback has reportedly been "taking ownership of that job."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest Sunday on SportsCenter:

"[Jalen Hurts is] giving off some QB1 vibes right now. I'm told that he's organized offsite workouts with teammates Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders and others. He's spent significant time really absorbing Nick Sirianni's new playbook. I talked to a coach who was helping Hurts with those workouts. He said that he's just trying to be a good teammate by picking up all the nuances of the offense, doing a lot of legwork so he can relay that to his new guys and that they can be on the same page, make for a better offensive play system. So, this is a situation where the Eagles got Joe Flacco for insurance, but they feel really good coming out of the draft about Hurts taking ownership of that job."

The Eagles didn't select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, only adding Jamie Newman as an undrafted free agent. Veteran Joe Flacco also signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason.

It appeared as though Hurts was the clear No. 1 on the depth chart after Philadelphia traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, but new coach Nick Sirianni didn't name a starter when asked last month.

"Competition is a huge thing, and we're going to have competition at every position," Sirianni told reporters before the draft.

Hurts flashed some potential in limited playing time last season. The 2020 second-round pick appeared in 15 games but started only four, finishing with 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions with a disappointing 52.0 completion percentage.

He did impress with his legs, rushing for 354 yards on 5.6 yards per attempt to go with three touchdowns. His 338-yard, four-touchdown showing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 showcased his upside, and he's now showing leadership in offseason workouts.