X

    Billy Joe Saunders Taken to Hospital with Orbital Fracture Injury After Canelo Fight

    Adam WellsMay 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

    Things did not go Billy Joe Saunders' way during his fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Saturday night. 

    The referee stopped the bout after the eighth round because Saunders couldn't open his left eye because of the punishment it took. 

    On the DAZN broadcast of the fight (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi), Superb was taken to a local hospital in Arlington, Texas, to have his eye looked at. 

    Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix (h/t Michael Woods of TalkBox) that Saunders "busted his eye socket."

    The decisive blow was an uppercut to the eye delivered by Canelo late in the eighth round:

    Saunders' trainer, Mark Tibbs, refused to let his fighter go back out for the ninth when he admitted between rounds that he couldn't see. 

    Saturday night marked the biggest fight of Saunders' career. The 31-year-old was fighting for the unified super middleweight titles against arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. 

    Even though Saunders came up short, he did provide Canelo with a strong challenge through the first seven rounds. It marked the first loss in 30 fights during his professional career. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Saunders lost the WBO super middleweight title in the process. 

    Canelo is unbeaten in his last 15 fights since losing by majority decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013. The 30-year-old is 2-0 this year with wins over Saunders and Avni Yildirim.

    Related

      Canelo TKOs Saunders 🏆

      He's unstoppable. Canelo Alvarez continues his dominance with TKO win due to corner stoppage in the 8th round

      Canelo TKOs Saunders 🏆
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo TKOs Saunders 🏆

      Nate Loop
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Will Canelo Fight Next? 🤔

      After Canelo's TKO win over Saunders, we picked 5 fights we'd like to see him take next 📲

      Who Will Canelo Fight Next? 🤔
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Who Will Canelo Fight Next? 🤔

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Full highlights: Canelo stops Saunders plus undercard

      Full highlights: Canelo stops Saunders plus undercard
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Full highlights: Canelo stops Saunders plus undercard

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook

      Saunders Taken to Hospital

      Billy Joe Saunders suffered an orbital fracture in loss to Canelo Alvarez

      Saunders Taken to Hospital
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Saunders Taken to Hospital

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report