X

    Panthers' Jaycee Horn Announces He'll Wear No. 8 Jersey to Honor Kobe Bryant

    Adam WellsMay 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

    Carolina Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn has announced what number he will wear in the NFL. 

    In a post on Instagram, Horn wrote he will don the No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant:

    Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan noted that Horn told reporters during his introductory press conference that he was still deciding what number he wanted to wear, with No. 24 under consideration. 

    Bryant also wore jersey No. 24 during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 18-time All-Star used the number eight for his first 10 seasons from 1996-2006. 

    NFL owners passed a rule change this offseason that expands the jersey numbers that position groups are allowed to wear. Cornerbacks are permitted to wear numbers between 1-49. 

    Horn wore the No. 1 during his three years at South Carolina. The Panthers selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jaycee Horn to Honor Kobe Bryant

      Panthers rookie announces he will wear No. 8 this season 📸

      Jaycee Horn to Honor Kobe Bryant
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Jaycee Horn to Honor Kobe Bryant

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt

      Don't laugh now, but Las Vegas has put itself in prime position after the 2021 offseason 📲

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift

      Russell Wilson and Ciara pay for a lady's food to celebrate her first Mother's Day 💝📸

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite

      Browns linebacker and reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year is primed for a huge 2021 ➡️

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report