Panthers' Jaycee Horn Announces He'll Wear No. 8 Jersey to Honor Kobe Bryant

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Carolina Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn has announced what number he will wear in the NFL.

In a post on Instagram, Horn wrote he will don the No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant:

Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan noted that Horn told reporters during his introductory press conference that he was still deciding what number he wanted to wear, with No. 24 under consideration.

Bryant also wore jersey No. 24 during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 18-time All-Star used the number eight for his first 10 seasons from 1996-2006.

NFL owners passed a rule change this offseason that expands the jersey numbers that position groups are allowed to wear. Cornerbacks are permitted to wear numbers between 1-49.

Horn wore the No. 1 during his three years at South Carolina. The Panthers selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.