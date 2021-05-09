Former NFL DE Brandon Bair Saves Man from Flaming Semitruck That Was Struck by Train

NFL via Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Brandon Bair saved a man from a semitruck that caught fire Thursday night.

Speaking to Nate Eaton of East Idaho News, Bair was driving on Highway 20 in St. Anthony, Idaho, when he saw a train hit a semitruck.

"There was an explosion right away, and the train was pushing the truck down the tracks,” Bair said. “I got on the phone with 911 and started driving down the median to get to the front of the train when it stopped.”

The driver of the truck, Steven Jenson, was pinned on the driver's side with fire rising in front of the train and truck. At that point, Bair ran across the highway to where the vehicles were at.

Bair told Eaton he made a "conscious decision" to pull Jenson out of the cab of the truck.

“I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck," he explained. "I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

Eaton noted the entire situation took about three minutes, and Bair provided a statement to police before driving home.

Bair played college football the University of Oregon from 2006-10. He went undrafted in the 2011 NFL draft but spent five seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.