Ryan Benoit Releases Statement After Being Taken to Hospital Following UFC Weigh-In

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC flyweight fighter Ryan Benoit has issued a statement after having his scheduled fight against Zarrukh Adashev canceled because of health concerns from Friday's weigh-in.

In a post on Instagram, Benoit said he had a "situation arise" during his weight cutting that prevented him from making the 126-pound weight limit and left him unable to stand on the scale under his own power.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Benoit was transported to a local hospital in Las Vegas after his second attempt to weigh in.

UFC officials announced that Benoit's bout on Saturday's card was canceled.

Benoit's manager, Oren Hodak of KO Reps, told Raimondi that his client was discharged from the hospital Friday and was expected to fly home Saturday.

Benoit, 31, has struggled to reach the 126-pound flyweight limit in the past. He tipped the scales at 129 pounds leading up to a Nov. 2017 fight with Ashkan Mokhtarian.

Saturday was going to be Benoit's first appearance since a unanimous-decision loss to Tim Elliott in July 2020. Baby Face has a 10-7 record in his mixed martial arts career. He has lost five of his eight fights in the UFC.