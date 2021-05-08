Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Donates $1.2 Million to Renovate Boston Playground

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Donates $1.2 Million to Renovate Boston PlaygroundMay 9, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski may have moved south to continue his NFL career, but the New England region clearly remains important to the five-time Pro Bowler.
Gronkowski donated $1.2 million through his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation toward the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground in Boston.
"The Patriots taught me the importance of giving back from the very first day I stepped in that organization," he said. "A huge shout out to Mr. Kraft and the Patriots for instilling that into me and showing me the importance of what it's like to give back."
Massachusetts State Sen. Sal DiDomenico said he hopes the playground will be named in Gronkowski's honor:
Sal DiDomenico @SalDiDomenico
A BIG thank you to @RobGronkowski for the $1.2M donation to renovate the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade in Boston! In honor of this generous donation to our community, @jaylivingstone & I will be taking legislative action to rename it “Gronk Playground.” #mapoli #bospoli pic.twitter.com/wenGn0eOOB
Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the New England Patriots and was part of three Super Bowl-winning squads. He sits second in franchise history in receiving yards (7,861) and first in touchdown receptions (79).
