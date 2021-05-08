Bryson DeChambeau Flies Back to Wells Fargo Championship After Thinking He Missed Cut

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When Bryson DeChambeau boarded a flight Friday afternoon, he had no plans on playing competitive golf this weekend.

By 3 a.m. Saturday morning, he was back on a plane headed back to the Wells Fargo Championship after surprisingly making the 36-hole cut.

"We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back," DeChambeau told reporters after shooting a three-under 68 in Saturday's third round. "One of the scenarios was turning right back around, but the crew couldn't do it. So we had to get a new crew, and we were like, 'Well, let's just go in the morning.'

"So I left at 2:45 [a.m.] on a flight, and I got here at 6:20 a.m. Drove 30 minutes to the golf course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out to the putting green. I did get a workout last night, though."

DeChambeau was two over for the event after carding a 74 on Friday, leaving him in a tie for 90th place when he left the course. With only the top 65 (plus ties) making the cut, DeChambeau seemed like a strong bet to be on the cut line. However, course conditions led to several players shooting high rounds as the day progressed and opened the door for DeChambeau to sneak in under the line.

His three-under round Saturday wound up moving him up 29 spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 35th.