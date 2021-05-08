Mike Tyson: Jake Paul Would Get Beat Up 'Pretty Bad' in Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

While Jake Paul has silenced his skeptics so far early into his boxing career, Mike Tyson believes Floyd Mayweather Jr. would pose a stiff challenge to the 24-year-old.

Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Mayweather in an exhibition on June 6. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is looking for a new opponent after a first-round TKO of Ben Askren in April. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Tyson said neither Paul brother could take Mayweather down and that Jake would get "beat up pretty bad."

While on hand to help hype up his brother's fight, Jake Paul may have been angling for his own encounter with the boxing legend when he got into an argument with Mayweather.

Paul has also been engaged in a back-and-forth with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on social media.

Mayweather may have turned 44 in February, but he's unbeaten in 50 professional fights and has victories over Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Canelo Alvarez, Arturo Gatti and Manny Pacquiao to his name.

Assuming he's giving it 100 percent, Mayweather probably wouldn't have much trouble with Jake Paul in the ring.