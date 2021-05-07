X

    Jake Paul Shares Photo of 'Gotcha Hat' Tattoo After Floyd Mayweather Jr. Altercation

    Adam WellsMay 8, 2021

    EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

    Jake Paul responded to getting punched for stealing Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s hat by getting a tattoo to commemorate the moment. 

    Paul posted a video on Instagram of him receiving a tattoo that reads "Gotcha Hat" with a baseball cap underneath it on his right leg. 

    During a pre-fight event for his brother Logan's upcoming exhibition with Mayweather on Thursday, Jake instigated a brawl when he snatched Money's headwear:

    Speaking to TMZ Sports after the incident, Paul said one of Mayweather's bodyguards "got a clean shot on me in the eye."

    Mayweather is making his return to the boxing ring for the first time since New Year's Eve 2018 on June 6 in an exhibition against Logan. 

    Jake and Logan have both transitioned into the world of professional boxing. Jake has a perfect 3-0 record with each of his wins by knockout or TKO, including a first-round stoppage of former UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17. 

