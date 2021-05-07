X

    Aaron Rodgers Odds: Broncos Move to +150 to Trade for Packers QB Amid Rumors

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 8, 2021

    AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps

    The Green Bay Packers remain adamant they won't deal franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly doesn't want to return to the team. But that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from exploring the possibilities, and there have been adjustments to the books.

    While the Packers are still the favorite, the Denver Broncos have bettered their chances to land the quarterback and are now at +150, via DraftKings. With those odds, a $100 bet would net a $150 win. 

    DraftKings previously posted +200 odds for the Broncos, but the latest adjustment comes in the face of a new report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky that suggests Denver, along with the San Francisco 49ers, may have reached out to Rodgers about his interest in a trade. 

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rodgers Odds: Broncos Move to +150 to Trade for Packers QB Amid Rumors

      Rodgers Odds: Broncos Move to +150 to Trade for Packers QB Amid Rumors
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers Odds: Broncos Move to +150 to Trade for Packers QB Amid Rumors

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities

      League releases a memo saying teams can conduct training camps outside of team facilities

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Packers Coach Blames Team for Aaron Rodgers Drama

      Former Packers Coach Blames Team for Aaron Rodgers Drama
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Former Packers Coach Blames Team for Aaron Rodgers Drama

      Sports
      via Sports

      Packers Potential Defensive Training Camp Battles

      Packers Potential Defensive Training Camp Battles
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers Potential Defensive Training Camp Battles

      Kirien Sprecher
      via PackersTalk.com | PackersTalk.com Blog Posts and Podcasts