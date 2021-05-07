Aaron Rodgers Odds: Broncos Move to +150 to Trade for Packers QB Amid Rumors

AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps

The Green Bay Packers remain adamant they won't deal franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly doesn't want to return to the team. But that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from exploring the possibilities, and there have been adjustments to the books.

While the Packers are still the favorite, the Denver Broncos have bettered their chances to land the quarterback and are now at +150, via DraftKings. With those odds, a $100 bet would net a $150 win.

DraftKings previously posted +200 odds for the Broncos, but the latest adjustment comes in the face of a new report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky that suggests Denver, along with the San Francisco 49ers, may have reached out to Rodgers about his interest in a trade.

