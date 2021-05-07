Trey Lance Says 49ers Are a 'Perfect World as Far as Situations out There'

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Trey Lance has no reservations about joining the San Francisco 49ers to begin his NFL career, even though his playing time is in question with Jimmy Garoppolo in place.

He told NFL.com's Adam Maya on Wednesday that he believed there was a "50-50" shot he would head to the team at No. 3 in last Thursday's draft.

Lance was hoping for that after going through interviews, working out with quarterback coach John Beck (who played for head coach Kyle Shanahan) and exploring how he would fit in to the offense.

"It's kind of a perfect world as far as situations out there," Lance said. "There's not a better one."

Lance, who made 17 collegiate starts, is likely to play at least some snaps this season, as just one of 47 quarterbacks drafted in the top three since 1967 did not make a start as a rookie, per NFL Research (h/t Maya).