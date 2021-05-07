X

    Trey Lance Says 49ers Are a 'Perfect World as Far as Situations out There'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Gregory Payan

    Trey Lance has no reservations about joining the San Francisco 49ers to begin his NFL career, even though his playing time is in question with Jimmy Garoppolo in place.

    He told NFL.com's Adam Maya on Wednesday that he believed there was a "50-50" shot he would head to the team at No. 3 in last Thursday's draft.

    Lance was hoping for that after going through interviews, working out with quarterback coach John Beck (who played for head coach Kyle Shanahan) and exploring how he would fit in to the offense.

    "It's kind of a perfect world as far as situations out there," Lance said. "There's not a better one."

    Lance, who made 17 collegiate starts, is likely to play at least some snaps this season, as just one of 47 quarterbacks drafted in the top three since 1967 did not make a start as a rookie, per NFL Research (h/t Maya).    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities

      League releases a memo saying teams can conduct training camps outside of team facilities

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL: Training Camps Can Be Away from Team Facilities

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tom Brady Urges Players to Have 'Very Intense Negotiations' About Camp

      Report: Tom Brady Urges Players to Have 'Very Intense Negotiations' About Camp
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Tom Brady Urges Players to Have 'Very Intense Negotiations' About Camp

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Explored QBs in Draft

      Green Bay scouted quarterbacks amid rumors of Aaron Rodgers' frustration (Go Long w/ Tyler Dunne)

      Packers Explored QBs in Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Explored QBs in Draft

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NFL Teams Cannot Cut Players for Being Unvaccinated

      Report: NFL Teams Cannot Cut Players for Being Unvaccinated
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: NFL Teams Cannot Cut Players for Being Unvaccinated

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report