NFL Says in Memo Training Camps Can Take Place Away from Team Facilities

The NFL will allow teams to conduct training camps away from team facilities after prohibiting the practice in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Friday memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Management Council said any club that wishes to conduct camp activities at a location other than its home stadium or headquarters can do so with league approval of an infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan.

IDER plans must be submitted by June 11.

That process shouldn't be unusual for teams. The league required all clubs to get joint approval from the NFL and NFL Players Association on an IDER plan last year before athletes arrived at camp. According to Friday's memo, the league will be using the same form.

This year, leagues must include information on air flow and filtration for any alternative location, hotel or transportation being utilized.

Additionally, the league confirmed vaccinated staff members may interact and gather with each other outside club facilities during the offseason. Players are permitted to do the same. However, staffers and players cannot gather with each other yet. Clubs are also prohibited from sponsoring or organizing offsite events for players and staff to interact.

Players for nearly two dozen teams have announced they will not attend offseason training activities or minicamps for health and safety reasons. After the NFL hosted a virtual offseason last year, many in the NFLPA are pushing to continue the practice.

It's unclear which teams plan to submit IDER plans to host training camps outside their home facilities.