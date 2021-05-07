Syracuse Lacrosse's Chase Scanlan Suspended from Athletics After Arrest

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Syracuse University announced that men's lacrosse attackman Chase Scanlan has been suspended from the team following his arrest Friday.

Roshan Fernandez of the Daily Orange tweeted Syracuse's statement on the matter:

According to Allie Kaylor of the Daily Orange, a Syracuse Police Department spokesperson said Scanlan was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Per US Lacrosse Magazine, a district attorney said Scanlan is alleged to have broken a woman's phone and gotten into a physical altercation with her.

On April 29, Marnie Eisenstadt of Syracuse.com published a photo of a damaged wall at a Syracuse South Campus apartment, and it was reportedly part of the investigation into Scanlan.

According to US Lacrosse Magazine, Scanlan was originally suspended from the Syracuse lacrosse team on April 20. Kaylor noted that the suspension occurred after the university's department of public safety classified Scanlan as having been involved in a "domestic incident" on April 18.

Scanlan was reinstated on April 26, but Syracuse lacrosse team captains reportedly threatened to walk out if he was allowed to practice with the team, so he practiced individually with a coach instead.

Scanlan, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to Syracuse after his freshman season at Loyola in 2019.