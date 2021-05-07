Kerryon Johnson Claimed off Waivers by Eagles After Release by Lions

Leon Halip/Getty Images

One day after being released by the Detroit Lions, Kerryon Johnson has been claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Eagles were awarded the waiver claim on Johnson.

The Lions announced on Thursday they waived Johnson after he spent three seasons with the organization.

Johnson will join an Eagles backfield that currently features Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jason Huntley.

Sanders has been Philadelphia's No. 1 running back over the past two seasons. He did miss four games last season due to injuries, but still finished with 1,064 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Johnson played behind Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift last year in Detroit. He did appear in all 16 games for the first time in his career, but set career-lows with 71 touches and 368 yards.

As the Eagles enter their first season with Jalen Hurts as the full-time starting quarterback, surrounding him with as many skill-position players as possible will make things easier for his development.

In 34 career games, Johnson has averaged 5.1 yards per touch and scored 11 touchdowns.