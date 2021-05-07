Packers Rumors: GB Explored QBs in 2021 NFL Draft Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Amid speculation that Aaron Rodgers is unhappy and doesn't want to play for them anymore, the Green Bay Packers reportedly explored selecting a quarterback in the NFL draft last week.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio's The D.A. Show, Tyler Dunne of Go Long noted Packers management scouted quarterbacks, including a Day 2 draft prospect.

The Packers have found themselves in an interesting spot this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to the first round of the draft last Thursday that Rodgers is so unhappy with the front office that he had told some members of the Packers he no longer wanted to play for the organization.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is prepared to hold out or possibly retire if the Packers don't fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Despite the rumors about Rodgers' future, Gutekunst told Schefter the Packers "are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond."

The Packers didn't draft like a team that is planning to move on from Rodgers. They selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round, and Ohio State center Josh Myers and Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers were their Day 2 picks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020, is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Aaron Rodgers is under contract for three more seasons. He won his third MVP award in 2020 after throwing for 4,299 yards with NFL highs of 48 touchdown passes and a 70.7 completion percentage.