Ryan Benoit Taken to Hospital After Scary Scene at UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-in

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Ryan Benoit was transported to the hospital Friday after failing to make weight for his flyweight bout against Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Vegas 26, his manager told ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

MMA Junkie tweeted video of a woozy Benoit needing to be guided to and from the scale on multiple occasions during Friday's weigh-in:

With Benoit missing weight by three pounds, his scheduled fight against Adashev on Saturday's card has been called off.

