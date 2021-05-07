Bucs' Kyle Trask Says Tom Brady Reached out to Him After Draft: 'That Meant a Lot'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, said Thursday he's already been in contact with Bucs starter Tom Brady, who offered to work out with him during the offseason.

“He actually did reach out to me a couple of days after the draft," Trask told the NFL Network (h/t TMZ Sports). "Just checking in on when I was going to get into town so that we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that. That meant a lot to me."

Trask put together a terrific college career at Florida. He completed 67.9 percent of his throws for 7,386 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 27 appearances for the Gators. He added eight rushing scores despite being mostly a pocket passer.

He'll likely be brought along slowly by the Buccaneers. Brady will obviously handle all of the starts when healthy, while veteran reserves Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are likely to compete for the backup role throughout training camp and the preseason.

The 23-year-old Texas native figures to open his rookie season as the Bucs' No. 3 quarterback and, depending on his progress, could move up to the backup spot next year.

"They definitely have a great system going on down there in Tampa," Trask said after the draft. "I have an opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up, being one of my favorites. To have that opportunity is truly remarkable, but nevertheless I'm going to come in, work my tail off and do whatever I can to help this team."

Getting to work as a Brady protege can be a blessing and a curse, though.

On one hand, Trask will get to learn from arguably the greatest player in NFL history both in terms of watching him dissect opposing defenses on Sundays and how he prepares throughout the week.

On the other, Brady is 43 and has shown no signs of slowing down. He said before leading the Bucs to last season's Super Bowl title he'd consider playing beyond his previously stated goal of 45.

"Definitely. I'd definitely consider that," Brady told reporters. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

So there's no guarantee Trask will see the field for meaningful games any time soon in Tampa.

That said, he'll get his opportunity to play eventually, either with the Bucs or another team, and the information he gleans from Brady should prove vital when that chance arises.