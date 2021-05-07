Bills' Stefon Diggs Reveals He Played Through Torn Oblique Injury in Playoffs

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs played through a torn oblique to help his club reach the AFC Championship Game, the wideout revealed this week.

In an Instagram post and subsequent tweet, Diggs said he tried to rely on his mental toughness to work past the injury and remain on the field in the playoffs. That included an AFC wild-card matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, an AFC divisional-round victory over the Baltimore Ravens and an AFC title game loss at Kansas City.

Diggs hauled in 20 of 31 targets for 311 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills' playoff run, posting just 77 yards against the Chiefs after surpassing the 100-yard mark in his previous two contests.

