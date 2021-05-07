Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Jake Paul Brawl: 'I Don’t Want to Be Disrespected'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather doesn't want to be disrespected by the Paul brothers going into his June 6 fight against the older Logan.

Yet Jake Paul got into it with the undefeated boxer and even untied Mayweather's shoes and grabbed his hat (NSFW warning):

"It's crazy how these guys are," Money said, per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic. "I don't want to be disrespected. You can't keep touching me and disrespecting me."

He also pointed out he has been a constant presence in the sport of boxing with his hard work and is ready to remind the world when he steps into the ring.

"I'm not here to count the money in anyone else's pockets," Mayweather said. "They put in their work on YouTube and made a lot of money. Good for them that a lot of people know who they are. I built who I am with hard work and dedication in this sport, and everyone will see that."

While Mayweather is 44 years old and hasn't fought since he defeated UFC's Conor McGregor in 2017, he is also one of the best boxers in the sport's history.

He is 50-0 and is known for his defense and ability to avoid his opponent's best shots with his speed. His technical ability is nearly unmatched, although some critics may suggest that leads to boring fights instead of heavy-hitting brawls.

Jake is apparently among that group, as he tweeted, "I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights."

It is notable that it was the 24-year-old Jake who Mayweather went back-and-forth with considering he is fighting the 26-year-old Logan. Jake is 3-0 as a boxer and is coming off a victory over the UFC's Ben Askren, but Logan lost by split decision to YouTuber KSI in November 2019.