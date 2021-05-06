Felix Verdejo Facing Additional Weapons Charge, Indicted in Killing of Girlfriend

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Boxer Felix Verdejo is facing an additional weapons charge after a grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted the 27-year-old in the killing of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez, and their unborn child, according to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

An alleged conspirator, Luis "Tony" Cadiz Martinez is also being held without bail as the case continues to unfold.

Rodriguez's body was discovered in a lagoon on Saturday after her family reported her missing a day earlier.

Verdejo, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday after officials announced they had identified Rodriguez's remains.

Per Nicole Acevedo of NBC News, the boxer was indicted Thursday on charges of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, intentionally killing an unborn child and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He could face a life sentence or the death penalty if convicted.

According to an FBI affidavit reviewed by NPR's Vanessa Romo, Verdejo allegedly arranged a meeting with an unnamed witness on April 27 asking for help terminating Rodriguez's pregnancy. On April 29, the boxer allegedly met up with Rodriguez before punching her and injecting her "with a syringe filled with substances." He and the witness then allegedly bound her feet and hands and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her into a lagoon from a bridge and shooting at her with a pistol.

Verdejo has been married for eight years to a different woman, Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, with whom he has a daughter. Sierra reportedly told authorities she was aware of the affair between Verdejo and Rodriguez.

The boxer remains in custody without bail.