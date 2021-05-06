UFC's Kamaru Usman: I'm Open to Discussing Jake Paul Boxing Match with Dana White

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Many professional boxers and UFC fighters see an easy, lucrative payday in fighting YouTube personality Jake Paul, who has caused quite the stir in his limited run as a boxer.

Count UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman among them. Usman is considering a boxing match with Paul, as he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday:

"He's starting to think he's a fighter, and that's the state we're in. YouTube fighters picking fights with actual fighters. It's a no-lose situation for them because if they go in and get beat up, they still make a lot of money. That kid is dangerously close to taking me to that violent place. He has no business mentioning my name in his mouth. And now he's putting pictures of me and my family out, so it's starting to slowly shift to that place where it could be a problem.

"I think with the right presentation and if it makes sense—at the end of the day, Dana is not the best promoter in the game for no reason. He knows what he's doing. If it makes sense for him, it's one of those conversations we might have to have. If it makes dollars, sometimes it makes sense. Who knows? We might have to have that talk."

