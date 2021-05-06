Colts' Frank Reich: Time for Carson Wentz to Hit 'Reset Button,' Go Back to Basics

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wants to simplify things for quarterback Carson Wentz, who joined the team this offseason. About as simple as it gets, really.

Previously Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich has a chance to revive the QB's career after Wentz lost his job in Philadelphia to Jalen Hurts. To do so, Reich told The Rich Eisen Show he wants to the former No. 2 overall pick to start over at the position.

"It's time to hit the reset button and go back to the basics," Reich said. "The fundamentals. Starting at the very beginning. You try to discipline yourself to do that as a player every year no matter what, but it's hard once you get things going."

According to Reich, Wentz is already embracing that notion—a task made significantly easier by having a genuine fresh start in a new city, with a mostly unfamiliar coaching staff and talented receiving corps.

The QB fell out of favor quickly in Philadelphia after injuries hampered three of his five seasons as an Eagle. Following a 2020 season in which Wentz compiled a 3-8-1 record as a starter with 2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, Philadelphia decided to hand the offense over to the rookie Hurts.

It wasn't long before Reich was able to strike a deal to reunite with Wentz. The Colts were in need of a frontline starter after the retirement of Philip Rivers and it made too much sense not to see if Reich could get Wentz's career back on track.

All it cost Indianapolis was a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional second-round pick in 2022—along with a willingness to absorb the remainder of the QB's four-year, $128 million contract.

Now comes the hard part.

"We want to do the ordinary things in an extraordinary way," Reich explained. "Do your job at the position that you play, be the quarterback of this team."