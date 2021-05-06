Video: Watch Jake Paul Snatch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Hat in Heated Confrontation

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

There will apparently be some drama in the lead-up to the June 6 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Jake Paul, who is the younger brother of Logan, came face-to-face with the undefeated boxer and didn't stop with some trash talk. Instead, he grabbed Money's hat in the exchange (NSFW warning).

"I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights," Paul wrote on Twitter.

Mayweather, 44, has not fought since he defeated UFC's Conor McGregor in 2017 to move to 50-0.

That was an unconventional fight, as is the scheduled bout against the elder Paul.

Logan, 26, lost by split decision to YouTuber KSI in November 2019, although Jake, 24, is 3-0 as a boxer.