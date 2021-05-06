    Video: Watch Jake Paul Snatch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Hat in Heated Confrontation

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021

    Alex Menendez/Getty Images

    There will apparently be some drama in the lead-up to the June 6 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

    Jake Paul, who is the younger brother of Logan, came face-to-face with the undefeated boxer and didn't stop with some trash talk. Instead, he grabbed Money's hat in the exchange (NSFW warning).

    "I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights," Paul wrote on Twitter.

    Mayweather, 44, has not fought since he defeated UFC's Conor McGregor in 2017 to move to 50-0.

    That was an unconventional fight, as is the scheduled bout against the elder Paul.

    Logan, 26, lost by split decision to YouTuber KSI in November 2019, although Jake, 24, is 3-0 as a boxer.

    Related

      Video: Watch Jake Paul Snatch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Hat in Heated Confrontation

      Video: Watch Jake Paul Snatch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Hat in Heated Confrontation
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Video: Watch Jake Paul Snatch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Hat in Heated Confrontation

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Usman Open to Jake Paul Boxing Match

      Usman Open to Jake Paul Boxing Match
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Usman Open to Jake Paul Boxing Match

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Floyd Says He'll Fight 'Fake Fighters' Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night

      Floyd Says He'll Fight 'Fake Fighters' Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Says He'll Fight 'Fake Fighters' Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders Preview 🥊

      Our head-to-toe breakdown of Saturday's big fight

      Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders Preview 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders Preview 🥊

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report