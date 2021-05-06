Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He'll Fight 'Fake Fighters' Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Undefeated and formerly retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to face YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 6 that is likely to make both men oodles and oodles of money and leaving fans of the sweet science rolling their eyes at the spectacle.

But why stop at one Paul brother? Mayweather said Thursday in a face-to-face promotion for the fight that he'd box fellow YouTuber Jake Paul—Logan's brother—on the same night while the men were exchanging barbs, per TMZ Sports.

He called the Paul brothers "two fake fighters" and said he'd treat them like grandkids he was disciplining after the pair made fun of his age. Mayweather is 44, while Logan is 26 and Jake is 24.

Do you feel that? That popping sensation in your head? That's your brain cells dying. But hey, people want to see how much Mayweather has left in the tank. And most people want to see Logan Paul get shown the ropes by a real boxer. So again, it's going to make these men enormous amounts of cash.