    Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Sell LA-Area Mansion for $6.9M After Calling Off Engagement

    Adam WellsMay 6, 2021

    Gotham/GC Images

    Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have sold the house they bought together after calling off their engagement in December. 

    Per Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, the Beverly Hills mansion sold for $6.9 million after Vonn and Subban purchased it for $6.75 million last year. 

    Flemming noted the Italian-style villa covers 5,500 square feet and includes an oversize fireplace in the living room, dining room with a chandelier, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool and gymnasium.

    Vonn and Subban announced in December they had called off their engagement and broken up after dating for more than two years. 

    A four-time member of the United States Olympic team, Vonn became the first American woman to win gold at the downhill event when she accomplished the feat in 2010. The 36-year-old also won bronze in the Super G in the Vancouver Games and got a second bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Games. 

    Subban is in his second season with the New Jersey Devils. The 31-year-old has played 12 seasons in the NHL and was named to the All-Star Game in three consecutive years from 2016-18. 

