Report: Frank Ragnow, Lions Agree on $70M Contract; Is NFL's Highest-Paid Center

Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2020, Frank Ragnow has been rewarded with a long-term contract extension from the Detroit Lions.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ragnow has agreed to a four-year deal worth an average of $13.5 million per season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the extension makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ragnow will receive $25.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $42 million in total guarantees.

Ragnow was under contract for two more seasons before agreeing to an extension. The Lions already committed to picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2022, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 2022 option guaranteed Ragnow $12.657 million. He will now be under contract through 2026.

Corey Linsley previously held the title of highest-paid center in the NFL. He signed a five-year deal worth $12.5 million per season with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ragnow's 80.4 overall grade since 2018 ranks sixth among all centers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lions selected Ragnow with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He has started all 45 games he's played over the past three seasons. The 24-year-old played every snap in all 14 games he started in 2020.

Ragnow was named to the All-Pro second team last season.