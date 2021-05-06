Schefter: Packers Eye QBs to Sign to Join Jordan Love Amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly on the hunt for additional quarterbacks in the midst of their conundrum with franchise signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers have "begun exploring" options with regard to quarterbacks they could potentially bring in for OTAs and training camp. Aside from Rodgers, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Schefter reported last week that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and has told some within the organization that he will no longer play for Green Bay. Because of that, there is a good chance Rodgers won't report for OTAs or training camp unless the two sides can come to a resolution.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.