    Anthony Edwards Matches LeBron James, Kevin Durant Feat in Wolves' Loss to Grizzlies

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2021
    Alerted 31m ago in the B/R App

    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James and Kevin Durant are not exactly bad company to keep.

    Those are the names Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards found himself beside following Wednesday's 139-135 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old finished with 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds behind a blistering 8-of-9 shooting from deep.

    According to ESPN Stats & Info, James and Durant are the only other teenagers in NBA history to finish a game with a 40-5-5 stat line.

    He and James are also the only two teenagers to reach the 40-point mark in multiple games:

    Edwards entered Wednesday's game averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists a night and could very well be on his way to the Rookie of the Year. He has now scored 25 or more points in three straight contests.

    Wednesday was quite the statement as he attempts to hold off LaMelo Ball in the race to be named the league's top rookie.

