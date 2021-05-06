    Tom Wilson Exits Fight-Filled Capitals vs. Rangers Game with Upper-Body Injury

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 6, 2021

    Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP

    The Washington Capitals announced Tom Wilson will not return to the ice on Wednesday against the New York Rangers with an upper-body injury. 

    The announcement came during the second period of a vitriolic rematch between the Caps and Rangers after Wilson was not suspended by the league despite injuring Rangers star Artemi Panarin on Monday. After New York announced Panarin would miss the rest of the season due to the undisclosed injury, the Rangers put out a statement criticizing NHL Department of Player Safety head George Parros, arguing he's unfit for the role.

    Wednesday's game saw the Rangers attempt to draw even with Washington, and Wilson in particular, with six fights in the first period, including three off the opening face-off.

    It's the latest twist in a series of wild events for the Rangers, who are eliminated from playoff contention, following the firings of team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton earlier on Wednesday. 

    Washington, meanwhile, has already locked up a spot in the postseason and is battling with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the top seed in the East Division. 

    Wilson's availability isn't likely to alter the Caps' odds of winning the Stanley Cup. The winger mostly serves as an enforcer, having racked up 69 penalty minutes entering Wednesday's contest—a number that's likely to take another massive leap by the end of the night. 

    In 43 games this season, Wilson has recorded 13 goals and 20 assists.

