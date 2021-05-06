Matt Barnes Would Consider Boxing Match vs. Chad Johnson If the 'Money Was Right'

Tyler Kaufman/NBAE via Getty Images

Chad Johnson may have found an opponent to join him on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul's celebrity boxing match in June, as long as the money is right.

Former NBA star Matt Barnes told TMZ Sports he would consider stepping in against the former longtime Cincinnati Bengals wideout. He's just not going to do it on the cheap.

(Warning: NSFW language)

"I do box, but to be honest with you, like, it's not something that I really want to jump into, to be honest with you," Barnes said. "I mean, like, to me, I'm kind of past that stage of my life. But, you know, like I said, if it ever came across and the money was right, I'd consider it."

Barnes, 41, certainly isn't afraid of confrontation.

Throughout his 14-year career in the NBA, the small forward racked up $414,276 in fines including three fights or near fights.

Johnson, 43, has attempted a wide range of athletic endeavors since retiring from football in 2017. Aside from boxing, the receiver has appeared at WWE events, competed on Dancing with the Stars, hosted a reality TV show called The Ultimate Catch, attempted Professional Bull Riding and tried his hand at soccer with Sporting Kansas City.

It's unclear how much money Barnes would need to step in the ring against Johnson, but there at least seems to be a conversation to be had between the two.